REINS to present 20th annual Country Hoedown Oct. 15

FALLBROOK – REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program is excited to announce its upcoming 20th annual Country Hoedown presented by The Donegan Burns Foundation. It will be held Oct. 15 from 4 to 10 pm. This ‘old time’ event is a major fundraiser that helps support the life changing therapeutic horseback programs REINS gives to disabled children and adults.

The REINS Country Hoedown draws more than 800 guests from the local community and across the nation. The evening includes a delicious BBQ dinner catered by Firehouse Que and Brew, live entertainment by The Clay Colton Band, a silent auction, and riding demonstrations by REINS’ very own riders.

New to the event this year is a carnival and game area for children and guests. All proceeds from this event go directly to support REINS, which is located at 4461 South Mission Rd.

REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program currently provides more than 8,000 therapy sessions to children and adults with disabilities each year. This exceptional form of therapy that REINS provides brings improved health, recreation and joy to the lives of the riders and their families.

Ticket prices are: adults $55 pre-sale, $65 at door; kids (12 and under) $25; military and seniors (62 and up) $45; and family pack (includes 2 adult and 2 kid tickets): $125. Sponsorships are also still available and include reserved table, hosted beer and wine and publicity.

Contact Kim Shinner at (760) 731-9168 or [email protected] for more information.