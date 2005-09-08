Relief Society Group supports Rainbow Conservation Camp

FALLBROOK — The women of the Relief Society organization of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Fallbrook First, Second and Fourth Wards met together on Saturday, August 20, to work on a humanitarian project. They sewed cloth bags, ran drawstrings through the tops and then filled them with cosmetic and hygiene items that had been donated by the women themselves. The completed bags will be delivered to women serving in the Rainbow Conservation Camp.

The Rainbow Conservation Camp houses approximately 100 female inmates and is under the supervision of the California Department of Corrections and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The Camp opened on October 1, 1946, with all male inmates and was changed to all female inmates in 1983. The minimum-custody female felons make up a 17-person fire crew, landscapers, cooks, porters, launders, clerks, skilled shop workers and maintenance and other support activity workers.

The women from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Relief Society Organization would like to make this an ongoing service project. They would like to continue to recognize the wonderful community service work provided by the women from the Rainbow Camp at places such as Live Oak Park, roadside cleanup work, fighting fires in our area and other valuable contributions made to the Fallbrook, Rainbow and Bonsall areas.

All present at this gathering enjoyed a light breakfast of rolls, fruit and juice after the project was completed.