Relief Society Group supports Rainbow Conservation Camp

FALLBROOK — The women of the Relief Society organization of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Fallbrook First, Second and Fourth Wards met together on Saturday, August 20, to work on a humanitarian project. They sewed cloth bags, ran drawstrings through the tops and then filled them with cosmetic and hygiene items that had been donated by the women themselves. The completed bags will be delivered to women serving in the Rainbow Conservation Camp.
The Rainbow Conservation Camp houses approximately 100 female inmates and is under the supervision of the California Department of Corrections and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The Camp opened on October 1, 1946, with all male inmates and was changed to all female inmates in 1983. The minimum-custody female felons make up a 17-person fire crew, landscapers, cooks, porters, launders, clerks, skilled shop workers and maintenance and other support activity workers.
The women from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Relief Society Organization would like to make this an ongoing service project. They would like to continue to recognize the wonderful community service work provided by the women from the Rainbow Camp at places such as Live Oak Park, roadside cleanup work, fighting fires in our area and other valuable contributions made to the Fallbrook, Rainbow and Bonsall areas.
All present at this gathering enjoyed a light breakfast of rolls, fruit and juice after the project was completed.
I was in Rainbow in 2003-2004 it changed my life I graduated from college with in As in Fire Technology and am now working on a BA. What I learned at Rainbow changed my life!
What an experience. I was on cre 5 in 1998-99 – was a sawyer and loved it. It changed my life and I truly miss cutting line to this day. I miss my cpt. Steve Salley- He was the best. Rainbow helped save me- I am glad I was there. wish I would of stayed with fire though but I am successfull all the same. Smile
Hello all, my name is Corinna. Thank you to all the nice ladies who help women at Rainbow. Girls I am sorry you miss your mothers. I know how you feel. I was there at that age too.
My childhood includes memories of Rainbow visiting my Dad on weekends. Later, my mom led a fire crew. Now they have passed. (Love you guys!)
I am preparing for another writing contest coming up. I want to write about a fire crew like the one my mom led. I would like to hear more details about the crew so that I can write the story I imagine.
To contact me, Corinna Craddock, check out my website. http://www.helium.com/users/509388
My daughter will hopefully be going to fire camp tomorrow. I have no other info other than that. Can anyone give some information regarding the rainbow camp and CIW. Do they do training at CIW first then move to camp? We are so happy that she is out of prison.
I JUST WANTED TO SAY THAT THIS IS ONE HARD WORKING CAMP AND IM SURE ALL THE WOMEN ARE VERY GRATEFUL FOR ALL THE ACTS OF KINDNESS THAT IS DONE FOR THEM I CAN SAY THAT BECAUSE I WAS IN RAINBOW MYSELF. IM PROUD TO SAY I WAS ON CREW 5 FIRST PULLER WAS MY POSITION.I WAS FREE TO GO HOME ON 10-13-2006 IT WAS A JOURNEY I WILL NEVER FORGET I HAVE ALOT OF GOOD MEMORIES IM CURRENTLY GOING TO COLLEGE TO SECURE MY POSITION WITH CDF…
I JUST WANT TO ADD THAT AS HARD AS THESE WOMEN WORK,IM SURE THAT THEY ARE GRATEFUL TO EXPERIENCE SUCH AN AMAZING THING EVEN IF THEY ARE DOING TIME. I MYSELF WAS A PART OF THE RAINBOW CREWS ,AND AM NOW ACTIVELY GOING TO COLLEGE TO GAIN A POSITION WITH CAL-FIRE .THIS WAS AN EXPERIENCE THAT HAS CHANGED MY WHOLE LIFE.
I was at Rainbow Camp from 2007 to 2011.
I worked my way from position to position. Starting as a McCloud and then a Pulaski. The last 2yrs I was 2nd saw. It was the hardest most challenging work I’ve ever done, also the most rewarding. The community grade projects such as clearing brush from high risk fire areas and from the local water treatment facilities ect, gave us a sense of civic pride. That has never left me. The things my fire captain taught me have never left me. Your daughter will walk away with her head held high and with a sense of purpose. Your family will be in my prayers. Loretta Clark