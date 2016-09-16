Remembering 9-11, 15 years later

North County Fire Chaplain Dave Helman participates in a bell tolling ceremony held to honor all the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Pala Mesa Resort, Sept. 10.
North County Fire chief Stephen Abbott speaks and reflects on the events of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Pala Mesa Resort, Sept. 10.
Members of the Fallbrook Chorale sing “God Bless America” and “Distant Land” for guests attending the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Pala Mesa Resort.
Carla Boldt, left, and Jenna Asdale sing a duet of the Star-Spangled Banner during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Pala Mesa Resort, Sept. 10.
North County Firefighters stand to be recognized during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Pala Mesa Resort.
Retired USMC Colonel Bob Hillery provides an invocation during a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Pala Mesa Resort, Sept. 10.
USMC MSgt. Travinsky Seay waits to participate in a ceremony at Pala Mesa Resort to honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
A framed photograph of the World Trade Center twin towers in New York photographed by Lori Beach is on display during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held at Pala Mesa Resort, Sept. 10.
