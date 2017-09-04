‘Remembering 9/11’ art competition includes piece of the Pentagon

FALLBROOK – The community is invited to visit the Brandon Gallery to view the second annual exhibition and art competition, “Remembering 9/11.”

A piece of the Pentagon will be on display, which is owned by Linda Stewart, Stephen Stewart’s widow, and she is sharing this and his reflections with the community of Fallbrook.

September 11, 2001 – Reflection by Stephen Stewart

“Reality took that day off. Where I was, there was much suffering, but there was also the glory of brave soldiers risking their lives for others. I’m proud to number several of those soldiers as my friends. One friend of mine entered the fire seven times and saved seven lives. Another friend did the same thing. Interestingly, he swore me to secrecy and begged me to tell no one. He had quite a case of survivor’s guilt. One man I knew snuck out of his office that morning for a smoke. Everyone in his office was killed except him. I knew a pretty Air Force dental technician. She was decorated for

her heroic care of the wounded. She also made sure that the press didn’t photograph our dead – a fine young Airman in every way. With the suffering, there was such valor.”

Visitors to the gallery can also vote for the People’s Choice Award in the art competition until Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

The Brandon Gallery is located at 105 North Main Ave.

The winners will be announced at a reception held at the gallery on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. The community is welcome to attend. Fallbrook Propane Gas Company sponsors the competition.

Entry fees from the competition will benefit Fallbrook’s VFW Post 1924.