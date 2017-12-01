Remembrance ceremony held at Pittenger House

Dressed in Civil War period attire, Cheryl Reynolds, left, and Brenda Boucher, right, perform a flower tribute to the fallen soldiers.

FALLBROOK – Members of the Sgt. William Pittenger Camp 21 held their annual Remembrance Day ceremony Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Fallbrook Historical Society’s Pittenger House. Following are photos from the event.

    Colonel John A. Keenan USMC (Ret) addresses the gathering at the Remembrance Day ceremony. His great-granduncle, Captain John Desmond, was the commander of Company E, 88th New York Infantry, Irish Brigade at Gettysburg.
    Jerry Sayre, past department commander of the SUVCW CA & Pacific, recites the Gettysburg Address as was given by then President Abraham Lincoln in Gettysburg, Penn.
    Brian Bingham, left, and Peter Huelsenbeck JVC bring in the colors.

