Rep. Darrell Issa issues statement on death of Fidel Castro

SAN DIEGO – Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Vista, issued a strongly worded statement today on the death of former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

“Fidel Castro was a tyrant, murderer, liar, and evil despot. History will remember him as nothing more. He murdered his own citizens, imprisoned those who disagreed with him and wrought inconceivable misery on the people of his country for nearly 6 decades,” Issa said.

“His death does not deserve to be mourned. While the dictator has died, the repressive regime he created endures. It is my hope that his death will mark the beginning of a new era of hope, freedom, and peace for the people of Cuba.

“We have much work to do, but the people of Cuba should know that the United States stands at the ready to help further our common mission of

eradicating communism and oppression wherever we find it. The irony of his death on Black Friday, the most capitalist day of the year, should also serve

as a reminder that capitalism and freedom always win.”

Issa, whose district also includes part of Orange County, is a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Castro died on Friday at the age of 90. He ceded power to his brother Raul a decade ago.