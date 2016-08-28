Repaving on South Mission delayed again

UPDATE –

FALLLBROOK – The final paving work on South Mission Road near the high school, scheduled for Monday Aug. 29, is being temporarily delayed pending approval from the County. Fallbrook Public Utility District is waiting to hear whether a “chip seal” is needed in order to move forward with the final portion of the roadwork associated with the sewer main replacement that began earlier this year. The South Mission project has affected the areas between Olive Hill Road and Overland Trail.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Public Utility District has announced that the paving of the trench on South Mission will occur Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 29 and 30. There will be traffic impacts so an electronic sign was to be put out to notify people the week of Aug. 22.