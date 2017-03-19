Report states drowned driver had meth in system

SAN DIEGO – Roland Phillips, the 73-year-old man who drowned along with 5-year-old Phillip Campbell after the vehicle Phillips was driving was swept into a rain-swollen Rainbow Creek Jan. 22, had methamphetamine and alcohol in his system at the time of the accident, according to an autopsy report released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office.

The report states Phillips’ cause of death was drowning with contributing conditions of “alcohol and methamphetamine use; hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” The toxicology portion of the report showed there was 1.8 milligrams methamphetamine per liter detected in Phillps’ blood and a small level of alcohol.

Phillips’ Toyota Camry was washed into the volatile creek at the Fifth Street crossing, which residents said was closed that stormy and rainy day due to the raging and rising water in the creek.