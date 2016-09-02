Are residents ready for the next wildfire?

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Firesafe Council, The North County Fire Protection District and Mission Resource Conservation District think that the best wildfire defense is to empower community residents with knowledge and resources. They are collaborating to provide an information packed program on Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fallbrook Library.

The beautiful vegetation surrounding Fallbrook, Bonsall and Rainbow make these communities great places to live, but they also present special challenges in the event of a wildfire. Is everyone really ready for the next wildfire?

This workshop will give citizens vital information about the potential new fire threat of insect-ridden dead and dying trees, tell them how to prepare themselves and their properties against wildland fire threats and importantly, how to check their insurance policies to see how much is covered if disaster strikes.

Five years of drought and recent watering restrictions have taken a toll on a variety of trees in the county. The lack of water has stressed wildland trees, agricultural trees as well as backyard trees and has made them susceptible to the beetle species that have been moving toward Fallbrook.

Recent aerial surveys estimate that over two-thirds of the Southern California forests have suffered above normal tree mortality due to drought and insects. These wood pests are causing trees to die including avocado, willow, oaks, palms and sycamore.

Dr. Tracy Ellis, San Diego County entomologist, and Nick Basinski from County Agricultural Weights and Measure will be providing information on the wood pests that are causing trees to die in the area as well as suggestions on how homeowners might want to deal with the firewood burden.

Citizens’ early identification of the wood pests can help reduce the spread and ultimate tree die back. The spread of these wood pests to our agricultural industry would be disastrous.

Patty Koch, North County Fire Protection District Deputy Fire Marshall, will present Ready, Set, Go, a strategy for citizens who live in high risk wildland fire area. Ready, Set, Go teaches individuals how best to prepare themselves and their property against wildland fire threats, situational awareness when a fire starts and to act early for the safety of families and emergency responders.

The Ready, Set, Go program is the result of a nation-side discussion on how to protect homes and lives in what the fire service calls the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI). WUI is where development meets natural vegetation and ember zones. An ember zone is an area where the wind driven ember fall-out from a wildland fire can threaten property and lives. Local residents experienced this during the Rice Fire in 2007.

Currently, the daily news tells about the increased devastation to homeowners in Louisiana who find out that they lacked the necessary insurance to replace their flooded homes. It is important not to wait until disaster strikes to look into one’s insurance coverage and to fully understand what is and what is not covered.

Pete Bardeen from Farmer Insurance Group is going inform residents how to understand their fire coverage and how to inventory possessions for documentation in the case of fire loss.

For more information about the workshop, contact Judy Mitchell, district manager at Mission Resource Conservation District, (760) 728-1332.