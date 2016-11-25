Residents walk and run to raise funds for food pantry

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Food Pantry held its 10th annual 5K fundraiser, the Thanksgiving Walk/Run to Feed the Hungry, on Nov. 12. According to walk organizer Jean Dooley, it was a beautiful day downtown.

“Fallbrook has many beautiful days, but Nov. 12 was especially good!” she said.

Approximately 200 generous people of all ages came to the starting point of the walk at the Fallbrook Food Pantry with energy, enthusiasm and financial contributions to feed the hungry.

Young families with children (some in strollers), dogs, grandparents; high school students in physical training, or merely inspired to serve others; church groups, Marines, other service groups and individuals from all walks of life came to support the cause.

The clients and volunteers of the Fallbrook Food Pantry appreciate the walk/run participants’ support and generosity in raising approximately $10,000 to feed the hungry.