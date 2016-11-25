Residents walk and run to raise funds for food pantry

Fallbrook Food Pantry supporter Jean Dooley, left, thanks participants and prepares them for the Thanksgiving 5k Walk/Run to Feed the Hungry event benefiting the Fallbrook Food Pantry, Nov. 12. Shane Gibson photos
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Food Pantry held its 10th annual 5K fundraiser, the Thanksgiving Walk/Run to Feed the Hungry, on Nov. 12.  According to walk organizer Jean Dooley, it was a beautiful day downtown.

“Fallbrook has many beautiful days, but Nov. 12 was especially good!” she said.

Approximately 200 generous people of all ages came to the starting point of the walk at the Fallbrook Food Pantry with energy, enthusiasm and financial contributions to feed the hungry.

Young families with children (some in strollers), dogs, grandparents; high school students in physical training, or merely inspired to serve others; church groups, Marines, other service groups and individuals from all walks of life came to support the cause.

The clients and volunteers of the Fallbrook Food Pantry appreciate the walk/run participants’ support and generosity in raising approximately $10,000 to feed the hungry.

Dozens of Fallbrook Food Pantry Thanksgiving 5k Walk/Run to Feed the Hungry participants make their trek through downtown Fallbrook, Nov. 12.

Thanksgiving 5k Walk/Run participants walk on Aviation Rd. during the annual event benefiting the Fallbrook Food Pantry, Nov. 12. The Mormon Helping Hands team from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints were just one of the many teams.

Thanksgiving 5k Walk/Run participants walk on Main Ave. during the annual event benefiting the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

A group of joggers lead participants at the start of the Fallbrook Food Pantry Thanksgiving 5k Walk/Run to Feed the Hungry.


