Respect on display in 9/11 Memorial Hill Climb

By on 1 Comment

Camp Pendleton Firefighters Color Guard prepare to present the colors during the opening ceremony of the 9/11 Memorial Hill Climb at Monserate Mountain Sept. 9. Shane Gibson photos
  • memorialhill (15)

    Eagle Young Marines hike up Monserate Mountain during the annual 9/11 Memorial Hill Climb, Sept. 9.

  • memorialhill (14)

    Eagle Young Marines pause for a moment to switch a member onto a stretcher before continuing to hike up Monserate Mountain during the annual 9/11 Memorial Hill Climb, Sept. 9.

  • memorialhill (13)

    Eagle Young Marines members work together to carry a fellow member in a stretcher to the top of Monserate Mountain during the annual 9/11 Memorial Hill Climb, Sept. 9.

  • memorialhill (12)

    Eagle Young Marines members work together to carry a fellow member in a stretcher to the top of Monserate Mountain during the annual 9/11 Memorial Hill Climb, Sept. 9.

  • memorialhill (11)

    Eagle Young Marines member Tallon McCormick, 16, is carried by his comrades in a stretcher up Monserate Mountain during the 9/11 Memorial Hill Climb. Members of the group alternated time on the stretcher during the climb to the top of the mountain in a test of stamina, discipline and teamwork.

  • memorialhill (10)

    North County Firefighters John Choi, center, and Matt Anderson wear their turnout gear as they hike up Monserate Mountain during the 9/11 Memorial Hill Climb Sept. 9.

  • memorialhill (9)

    Caleb Loya, 10, of the Eagle Young Marines carries an American flag up Monserate Mountain during the 9/11 Memorial Hill Climb.

  • memorialhill (8)

    9/11 Memorial Hill Climb participant Reggie Cervantes carries an American flag as she hikes up Monserate Mountain Sept. 9. Cervantes was an EMT who responded and helped at a triage area during and after the World Trade Center terrorist attack in 2001. Cervantes also helped load the body of Father Mychal Judge, the first officially recorded death of the 9/11 terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center.

  • memorialhill (7)

    9/11 Memorial Hill Climb participants hike up Monserate Mountain in honor of those affected and the lives lost during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The elevation gain of the mountain is nearly the height of what the Twin Towers were in New York.

  • memorialhill (6)

    9/11 Memorial Hill Climb participants begin the trek up Monserate Mountain in honor of those affected and the lives lost during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

  • memorialhill (5)

    Camp Pendleton Firefighters Color Guard present the colors during an opening ceremony of the 9/11 Memorial Hill Climb at Monserate Mountain, Sept. 9.

  • memorialhill (3)

    Artifacts recovered from the World Trade Center terrorist attacks are displayed by the Remembrance Rescue Project. Some of the items included airplane exterior fragments, office items, keys, building glass and dust from the rubble.

  • memorialhill (2)

    Remembrance Rescue Project volunteer Ken Matsumoto, center, discusses some of the artifacts preserved from the World Trade Center terrorist attacks to Lisa Destefano during the 9/11 Memorial Hill Climb at Monserate Mountain, Sept. 9.

  • memorialhill (1)

    NYFD Rescue 5 engine is on display at the annual 9/11 Memorial Hill Climb at Monserate Mountain. Of the 12 firefighters in Rescue 5 that responded to the scene at the World Trade Center, only one survived. The engine was damaged by debris from the collapse of the Twin Towers and the non-profit Remembrance Rescue Project restored the engine as a traveling memorial to educate, preserve and honor the lives lost during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Respect on display in 9/11 Memorial Hill Climb added by on
View all posts by Shane Gibson →

Shane is a staff photographer with Valley News and Village News. Motivated by his pure passion for photojournalism, he is dedicated to bringing you accurate news images from within our great community.

One Response to "Respect on display in 9/11 Memorial Hill Climb"

  1. Lee   September 15, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Is this about 9/11 or about the preservation of our military-industrial complex and firefighters? In other words, is this about the poor souls who lost their lives . . . or about the living stuffing their wallets riding the dead poor souls’ coats?

    Are we sure this is REALLY about 9/11?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.