Reward offered for information on Fallbrook home burglary

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – On Aug. 8, San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the Fallbrook Sheriff’s substation asked for help in identifying and locating the person who broke into the garage of a home and stole $15,000 worth of custom carved wooden bowls.
The incident happened overnight July 27 at a home in the 2400 block of East Mission Road. The burglar(s) took at least 15 bowls. The artist values each bowl at around $1,000. Also stolen were two leaf blowers. The burglar(s) also broke into a truck and SUV parked inside the garage and stole several items, including a GPS and garage door openers.
The Sheriff’s Department would like to remind the public to lock their homes and cars to avoid becoming the victim of a crime. To see the department’s “Lock It or Lose It” video, visit https://vimeo.com/158533316.
If anyone has any information on this burglary, they should call the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation at (760) 451-3100. They can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Information on how to send anonymous emails and mobile app tips can be found at www.sdcrimestoppers.org.
got surveillance cameras?