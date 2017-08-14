Reward offered for information on Fallbrook home burglary

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – On Aug. 8, San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the Fallbrook Sheriff’s substation asked for help in identifying and locating the person who broke into the garage of a home and stole $15,000 worth of custom carved wooden bowls.

The incident happened overnight July 27 at a home in the 2400 block of East Mission Road. The burglar(s) took at least 15 bowls. The artist values each bowl at around $1,000. Also stolen were two leaf blowers. The burglar(s) also broke into a truck and SUV parked inside the garage and stole several items, including a GPS and garage door openers.

The Sheriff’s Department would like to remind the public to lock their homes and cars to avoid becoming the victim of a crime. To see the department’s “Lock It or Lose It” video, visit https://vimeo.com/158533316 .

If anyone has any information on this burglary, they should call the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation at (760) 451-3100. They can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.