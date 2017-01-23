Road closures include East Alvarado at Live Oak Park Road

The CHP has reported a road closure at East Alvarado and Live Oak Park Road due to a sinkhole that opened up there last night, Jan. 22. The sinkhole was first reported at 7:21 p.m. and a CHP unit was sent out to block the road so no one could fall into the hole. CHP changed the area’s designation from Traffic Hazard to Closure of road at 11:04 p.m.

According to the CHP, other current road closures include De Luz Road and Carancho Road (tree down); Pala Mission Road at SR 76 (road washed out); and Pala Temecula Road at Sycamore Road (flooded road).