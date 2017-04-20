Road paving work scheduled on S. Mission Rd. April 25

The final road paving on South Mission Road near Fallbrook High School will be performed Tuesday, April 25 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The paving will affect traffic in the southbound lanes between Olive Hill Road and Overland Trail as only one lane will be open.

Electronic signs will be placed in the area on Monday, April 24, to give drivers advance warning of the construction on Tuesday. Updates will be posted to the fpud.com website, as needed, the day of construction, under the Construction and Updates tab.

This will be the final portion of the project that involved replacing a section of sewer main pipe that had experienced numerous breaks over the past several years.