Rotarians learn about Storm baseball

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Village Rotary’s latest speaker, on July 18, was Raj Narayanan, general manager of the Lake Elsinore Storm Baseball Stadium and member of the Temecula Rotary. Narayanan said that the stadium now has new seats and various daily promotions such as Friday Fireworks and Disability Awareness Night, and as a thank you to anyone who is military, on Sunday, they get four free tickets to a game.

The Storm is committed to not only baseball, but being an active community ambassador. They have created and are involved with many community projects such as Clean Extreme for cleaning the lake, a reading program, programs dealing with bullying and obesity, shopping with a Storm player, etc.

The Storm, according to Narayanan, has been a training ground for the San Diego Padres. Several Major League players got their start at the Storm such as David Freese of the Pittsburg Pirates and pitcher Jake Peavy.

The Fallbrook Village Rotary meets Tuesdays at 12:10 p.m. at the Fallbrook Public Library at 124 S. Mission Rd. For more information, see www.fallbrookvillagerotary.com.