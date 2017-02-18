Rotarians volunteer at Fallbrook Food Pantry

FALLBROOK – The Rotary Club of Fallbrook volunteered at the Fallbrook Food Pantry on Jan. 28. Volunteers cleaned and stocked shelves in order to help the pantry prepare to serve clients the following Monday.

Additionally, Rotarians learned more about the types of services provided by the pantry and the many ways to volunteer and support the pantry

Community service projects such as volunteering at the Fallbrook Food Pantry are part of an ongoing effort by the Rotary Club of Fallbrook to support the community. For more information, see www.fallbrookrotary.org.