Rotarians volunteer at Fallbrook Food Pantry

Helping out at the Fallbrook Food Pantry are Rotarians, from left, Dale Mitchell, John Chambers, Penny Johnson, Marilee Breeding, Walt Parry, Jack Wood, Dawn Mitchell, Theresa Geracitano, Connie Fish, Dave Breeding, Jennifer Vetch (food pantry executive director), and Joe Reavis.
FALLBROOK – The Rotary Club of Fallbrook volunteered at the Fallbrook Food Pantry on Jan. 28. Volunteers cleaned and stocked shelves in order to help the pantry prepare to serve clients the following Monday.

Additionally, Rotarians learned more about the types of services provided by the pantry and the many ways to volunteer and support the pantry

Community service projects such as volunteering at the Fallbrook Food Pantry are part of an ongoing effort by the Rotary Club of Fallbrook to support the community. For more information, see www.fallbrookrotary.org.

Dawn Mitchell, left, and Marilee Breeding help stock shelves at the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

From left, Rotarians Connie Fish, Jack Wood, and Joe Reavis stock shelves

