Rotary Club of Fallbrook honors public safety heroes

FALLBROOK – Each year, the Rotary Club of Fallbrook recognizes personnel from the California Highway Patrol, the North County Fire Protection District, and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at the Public Safety Recognition Awards Ceremony.

The award winners for 2016 were selected by their respective agency for being an exemplary employee; for upholding the ideals of their respective agency; and for being an example their brothers and sisters in service, and for the community, to look up to.

This year, the awards were presented to officer James Gaffney, California Highway Patrol; engineer Collin Baker, North County Fire Protection District; and deputy Tim Clark, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Their plaques read: “In grateful recognition of your outstanding service to the people of the Fallbrook/Bonsall community.”