Rotary Club of Fallbrook honors public safety heroes

This year’s winners of the Public Safety Recognition Awards are, from left, engineer Collin Baker, North County Fire Protection District; officer James Gaffney, California Highway Patrol; and deputy Tim Clark, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, seen with Rotarian Tony O’Brien.
FALLBROOK – Each year, the Rotary Club of Fallbrook recognizes personnel from the California Highway Patrol, the North County Fire Protection District, and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at the Public Safety Recognition Awards Ceremony.

The award winners for 2016 were selected by their respective agency for being an exemplary employee; for upholding the ideals of their respective agency; and for being an example their brothers and sisters in service, and for the community, to look up to.

This year, the awards were presented to officer James Gaffney, California Highway Patrol; engineer Collin Baker, North County Fire Protection District; and deputy Tim Clark, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Their plaques read: “In grateful recognition of your outstanding service to the people of the Fallbrook/Bonsall community.”

The Public Safety Recognition Awards are part of an ongoing effort by the Rotary Club of Fallbrook to recognize the dedicated service of our public safety employees.  For more information, visit www.fallbrookrotary.org.

Attendees at the Rotary Club of Fallbrook’s Public Safety Recognition Awards Ceremony include, from left, Rotarian Tony O’Brien, Captain Amy Mangan and officer James Gaffney, California Highway Patrol, and Dr. Dale Mitchell, president, Rotary Club of Fallbrook.

Rotarian Tony O’Brien, left, and Rotary president Dr. Dale Mitchell, right, host chief Stephen Abbott, second from left, and engineer Collin Baker, North County Fire Protection District, at their Public Safety Recognition Awards Ceremony.

Participants in the Public Safety Recognition Awards Ceremony include, from left, Rotarian Tony O’Brien, deputy Tim Clark and sergeant Patrick Yates, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, and Dr. Dale Mitchell, Rotary Club of Fallbrook President.

