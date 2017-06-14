San Diego congressional representatives respond to Alexandria shooting

SAN DIEGO – Four of the five members of the San Diego-area congressional delegation called today for prayers for Rep. Steve Scalise, R- Louisiana, and four others who were shot today at a ballpark in Alexandria, Virginia, while practicing for an annual charity baseball game.

Scalise, the House majority whip, was shot in the hip and underwent surgery at a hospital, which reported this afternoon that he was in critical condition. Also wounded was Zack Barth, an aide to Rep. Roger Williams, R- Texas, a former congressional staffer who now works for Tyson Foods and two Capitol Police officers assigned to protect Scalise.

The gunman, James T. Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old home inspector from Belleville, Illinois, was shot and killed by the officers.

The San Diego congressional delegation—none of whom were at the shooting scene—took to Twitter shortly after the shooting.

“Asking you to join me in prayer for @SteveScalise, @CapitolPolice, their staff & others at the Congressional baseball game practice this AM,” Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Vista, tweeted.

Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, wrote: “Praying for my colleagues, their staff, @CapitolPolice & others attacked this morning. Thankful for the first responders who saved lives.”

From Rep. Susan Davis, D-San Diego: “Horrified by this morning’s shooting. My thoughts and prayers are with my colleague @SteveScalise, those injured, and their families.”

Rep. Juan Vargas, D-San Diego, tweeted: “My thoughts and prayers are with Rep. Scalise, Hill staffers, Capitol Police officers, and everyone affected by this morning’s shooting.”

Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, hasn’t tweeted anything since Jan. 10.

The shooter volunteered on the failed presidential campaign of Bernie Sanders, who issued a statement denouncing the violence, and had several previous minor run-ins with law enforcement. The Belleville News-Democrat reported that Hodgkinson belonged to several anti-Republican and anti-Trump Facebook groups.