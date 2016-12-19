San Diego County gas prices on the rise

SAN DIEGO – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose two-tenths of a cent today to $2.719, the fourth consecutive increase after dropping to its lowest amount since Aug. 29.

The average price is two-tenths of a cent more than one week ago but 6 cents less than one month ago and 5.6 cents lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price rose a half-cent on Friday, one-tenth of a cent on Saturday and two-tenths of a cent on Sunday after decreasing seven times in eight days.