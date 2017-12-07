San Diego County issues emergency proclamation

The county’s Chief Administrative Officer has the authority to issue a proclamation of local emergency which must later be ratified by the Board of Supervisors (who may call a special meeting to do so).

The County of San Diego proclaimed a local emergency at 1:26 p.m. Thursday, due to the Lilac Fire, located east of Bonsall in the area of Interstate 15 and Highway 76.

The proclamation will help make the region eligible for federal and state resources.

Extreme fire danger conditions continue throughout San Diego County. The public is asked to stay alert and informed by checking SDCountyEmergency.com, ReadySanDiego Twitter and Facebook, CALFIRE, and local news. Be ready to evacuate if you feel unsafe, or are asked to leave for your safety.

For the latest emergency updates in English and Spanish, visit www.sdcountyemergency.co m, and download the SD Emergency app. If you need to talk to someone by phone about evacuations, shelters, road closures and other non-emergency disaster-related services, call 211. If you are hearing impaired, dial 711 and ask to be connected to (858) 300-1211.