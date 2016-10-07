SANDAG approves new RTIP

The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) has approved the 2016 Regional Transportation Improvement Plan (RTIP) for San Diego County.

The 19-0 SANDAG board vote Sept. 23 approved the RTIP which will cover fiscal years 2017 through 2021 and will include approximately $14.3 billion of projects funded by federal, state, local, and private sources.

SANDAG updates its RTIP every two years, although the RTIP is amended on a quarterly basis. The RTIP covers major highway, arterial, transit, rail, and non-motorized projects in San Diego County.

The previous update, which had covered fiscal years 2015 through 2019, had been approved by the SANDAG board in September 2014. SANDAG approved a release of the draft 2016 RTIP for distribution and a 30-day public comment during SANDAG’s July 22 board meeting. Many of the changes between the draft and final versions involve revised spending between fiscal years.

The widening of State Route 76 from two lanes to four between South Mission Road and Interstate 15 was one of the projects whose funding in specific fiscal years was altered. The $201.7 million total cost includes $155.8 million spent prior to the conclusion of fiscal year 2015-16 and consists of $34.1 million for project engineering costs, $20.9 million for right-of-way acquisition, and $146.6 million for construction expenses.

The updated RTIP calls for expenditures of $13.0 million in fiscal year 2016-17 consisting of $8.5 million of federally-funded Regional Surface Transportation Program money and $4.5 million from the TransNet half-cent sales tax approved by the county’s voters in November 2004.

TransNet funding will account for the expected expenditures of $709,000 during fiscal year 2017-18, $600,000 in fiscal yYear 2018-19, $600,000 for 2019-20, and $10.5 million during 2020-21. The four-lane version of the road is expected to be open to traffic by fall 2017, but the RTIP also includes funding for environmental mitigation work.

The follow-up mitigation and other work has kept the widening of State Route 76 between Melrose Drive in Oceanside and South Mission Road in the RTIP. The $151.8 million project includes $150.0 million spent in prior years with TransNet revenue accounting for $344,000 of 2016-17 expenditures, $531,000 of 2017-18 funding, and $1.08 million of 2018-19 costs.

The TransNet revenue is divided between highways, transit, and local streets and roads, and the County of San Diego receives approximately $15 million each year for local streets and roads. The RTIP includes the TransNet Local Street Improvement Program, and the county updates its Local Street Improvement Program annually.

The RTIP’s local streets and roads projects funded with TransNet money include widening the approaches to the intersection of Reche Road and Stage Coach Lane to allow for additional turn lanes and also accommodate bicycle and pedestrian improvements. The $2.01 million programmed amount includes $498,000 of prior-year spending for engineering and right-of-way. The $1.6 million of construction funding is expected to be spent during 2016-17.

Two Bonsall projects were added to the new RTIP. Intersection improvements at East Vista Way and Gopher Canyon Road will provide turn lanes, reconstruct the traffic signal, construct pedestrian ramps, and provide drainage improvements. The $1.62 million total cost includes previous expenditures of $316,000 for engineering and $250,000 for right-of-way. The $1.05 million for construction will be a 2016-17 expenditure. TransNet revenue will fund the construction and was also used for the right-of-way cost and for $162,000 of the $316,000 engineering amount, with developer contributions providing the other $154,000 for engineering.

The other new Bonsall project will upgrade the drainage system on Camino Del Rey from 500 feet west of Golf Club Drive to 2,700 feet east of Golf Club Drive so that the road, along with the surrounding area, can accommodate a 100-year flood. TransNet funding will account for the entire $8.80 million of planned expenditures which will cover $1.37 million for engineering, $739,000 for right-of-way, and $6.69 million for construction. The county expects to spend $970,000 in fiscal year 2016-17, $949,000 in fiscal year 2017-18, $1.56 million during 2017-18, $4.24 million in 2018-19, and $1.08 million during 2019-20.

The county is now including road maintenance in its Local Street Improvement Program appropriations. The $18.2 million of TransNet funding includes $1.06 million spent in prior years. The expenditures for road sealing, asphalt concrete overlays, sidewalk repairs, and other pavement resurfacing or rehabilitation are expected to be $1.53 million for fiscal year 2016-17, $1.84 million during 2017-18, $2.24 million in 2018-19, $5.68 million for 2019-20, and $5.88 million in 2020-21.

The county’s $13,000 annual cost share for the regional traffic signal management program is also included in the RTIP.

The RTIP’s rail component includes the San Onofre Bridge replacement between Milepost 207.6 and Milepost 209.9 to replace three aging timber trestle railway bridges with structures meeting current Federal Railroad Association standards. The $12.9 million of planned expenditures consist of $8.9 million of prior-year spending and $4.0 million earmarked for 2019-20. Federal Transit Administration funding will account for $3.2 million of the future cost and the other $800,000 will be from sales tax revenue dedicated for Transportation Development Act purposes.

The Transportation Corridor Agencies is building the State Route 241 toll road, and the southern portion of that from the Orange County border to Interstate 5 is included in SANDAG’s RTIP. TCA plans to construct three general-purpose toll lanes from the county line to the Cristianitos interchange and two general purpose toll lanes from Cristianitos to Interstate 5.

Phase 1 is currently expected to be open to traffic in 2022 and Phase 2 is expected to be open to traffic in 2030. The $513.4 million of projected expenditures includes $121.0 million beyond the five-year period covered by the RTIP as well as $114.1 million of past-year spending. The $392.4 million in the RTIP consists of $114.8 million for engineering, $27.6 million for right-of-way, and $250.0 million for construction. TCA anticipates costs of $59.9 million in 2018-19, $118.4 million for 2019-20, and $100.0 million during 2020-21.