Scarecrow contest winners announced

The Best in Show winner of the 2016 Scarecrow contest is “Lacey", seen here with her Fallbrook Garden Club creators, from left, Julie Ritter, Nancy Casarez, Ellie Knight, Janice Phoenix Patty Vasquez, Kathi Thomas, along with Kathie Mathieu and Jamie Mathieu, owners of the Jewelry Connection where the crow was on display. Vasquez was seen spraying the succulents to keep them in place and healthy through the end of scarecrow days. Nancy Heins Glaser Photos
FALLBROOK – Winners of the Fallbrook Scarecrow Days competition have been announced. This month long October event meant lots of fun for residents and brought visitors to town to see the creations.

The winners were recognized at the Fallbrook Chamber’s Lunch Mob at Nessy Burgers on Oct. 28. Special guests at that event were Juanita Hayes of San Diego Gas and Electric and Louise Small, philanthropy chairman for the Angel Society.

SDG&E has provided support from their Community Relations program since 2011. The Angel Society has been a supporter of many community projects. Brad Urquhart of Fallbrook Fertilizer was also recognized, but was on vacation. The Scare Crow Committee is very appreciative of all community support.

The Best of Show winner was an entry displayed at the Jewelry Connection, constructed by the Fallbrook Garden Club. The crow named Lacey was a beautiful fairy with lacey wings and dressed in a frock adorned with all kinds of succulents. It was a true piece of art, thoughtfully constructed making it a sturdy crow that lasted all month long.

Second place went to CR Properties for a very whimsical chicken dressed like royalty. It was made by Maria Wagner and Michelle Swanson. Third place was a wispy witch pretending to be the Tooth Fairy by Dr. Desimone office, a second time winner.

Youth winner for Best of Show was Girl Scout Troop 2087, also a second time winner. The troop’s Gru and his Minion were located at Mostly Windows. Second place went to Mae Ellis School classes, whose group of super heroes hung on their South Mission Road fence line. The third place winner was made by Jennifer Moore’s fifth grade class at Live Oak Elementary and displayed at Walgreens.

Best of Show judging involved a panel headed up by Mark Polarek, with Anna Quigley, Lucette Moramarco, and Nancy Heins Glaser to help with the decisions.

Residents voted for The People’s Choice award that went to Eastridge Homeowners Assn. whose crows were built by Jane Crocker, Dixon Fish and Linda Kelley. George Washington and Betsy Ross were seen standing behind the wall at the Crescent Bend entrance from McDonald Rd. They will have the Perpetual Trophy until 2017.

The original goal of the Scare Crow committee was to create an event that could bring tourism to Fallbrook to improve the economic stability of merchants in this small rural community.

The Scarecrow Days Committee of the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has advertised Scarecrow Days throughout Southern California, and was included in “Five Worth the Drive” in the Automobile Club of Southern California’s Westways magazine.

The Scarecrow Committee has worked on the project since 2011 to create a special reason for visiting Fallbrook: to see the hordes of scarecrows that can be found on streets and byways throughout the Friendly Village.

People’s Choice Award winners, creators and crows, are, from left, Linda Kelley, Jane Crocker, Betsey Ross, George Washington and Dixon Fish at Eastridge Estates.

The second place winner in the scarecrow contest is this royal chicken at CR Properties seen with, from left, Michelle Swanson, Realtor Donna Gene, and Maria Wagner. Swanson and Wagner are the artists who created the crow. Doreen Guthrie Photo

The Best in Show – Youth division is the work of Girl Scout Troop 2087, from left in front, Eleanore Phipps, Madisen Brooks, Shannen Runzel, Lilliana Lathers, Alixandra Garcia, Alyssa Brooks, and Maliah Yokum; in back, Troop leader Summer Brooks.

Students at Maie Ellis School made five Super Hero Scarecrows which, as a group, are the second place award winners in the youth division.


The third place winner in the adult division, a witch and her dog, is seen here with, from left, Dr. Desimone, his wife, Kam Desimone, and Diana Lange.

Third place in the youth division goes to the Live Oak Elementary fifth grade class that made this crow which was on display at Walgreens.

Announcing the winners of the scarecrow contest at the Fallbrook Chamber’s Lunch Mob event are, from left, chamber membership director Jackie Toppin, scarecrow days chair Jackie Heyneman, and Rotary member/lead judge Mark Polarek on Oct. 28. The People’s Choice winner was not announced until Nov. 3.

