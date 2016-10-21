Scarecrow Days features new designs

If they take a look around, visitors who come to Fallbrook this month will be welcomed by a waving Tin Man and greeted by Abe Lincoln. They may spot Detective Hass or a dancing chicken on Main Avenue. The Encore Club lady and Lacey (made by the Fallbrook Garden Club) dress up downtown while Homer Simpson relaxes in a patio chair. These aren’t classic scarecrows but the products of some very creative minds for Fallbrook’s fifth annual Scarecrow Days.

Ranging from technical to simple, scary to hilarious, the current crop of scarecrows show off the talent of the people behind the scenes of this month long event. The Scarecrew has helped a variety of groups, businesses and individuals to create an eclectic group of scarecrows that can be seen all over town until Oct. 31.

Scarecrow Days founder Jackie Heyneman said, “To add innovation and excitement to the Fallbrook Harvest Faire on Oct. 16, the Fallbrook Scarecrow Days Committee, placed a solar activated Tin Man to welcome people to Fallbrook.” A unique addition to the many scarecrows on display around town, the tin man adds interest to the event currently featured in Westways magazine’s “Five worth the Drive”.

According to Heyneman, the concept of a solar-powered crow first came from Beverly DeVilbiss, a member of the Scarecrew. It took a group of individuals to make her idea work. First, Ron Chesney put together the frame work to make a huge body. When the frame work was seen, it looked like a tin man. The Tin Man was placed on top of Joe’s Hardware store (corner of S. Main Ave. and Fallbrook St.) because people thought he’d be most visible there, and owner Joe DeRoest was eager to help.

Heyneman said Jonah Liebes of Heliopower provided the heavy duty batteries to store the energy needed and some sage advice. There is also a solar panel loaned for the duration of the month to feed the batteries. She added that it was Chesney’s ingenuity of gearing down a windshield motor that makes Mr. Tinman wave at passersby. Chesney described the project as “challenging and a lot of fun”.

The Scarecrow Committee has worked for five years to build support for their community venture. Bringing tourists to Fallbrook to boost the economic stability of small business has been the goal. Making Fallbrook known as a tourist destination with a lot to offer in recreational activities as well as a thriving art venue is vital to the community.

Members of the Scarecrew manned a booth at several events in town during the year to raise money for supplies and prizes by selling hanging plant holders, handmade wreaths and other clever crafts. The Best in Show entry will win $100; the best Youth entry wins $50 and the People’s Choice entry will be rewarded with $100.

Residents and visitors can download a list of scarecrow locations at www.FallbrookChamberofCommerce.org by clicking on “Autumn” and following the scarecrow. The list of locations can also be found at the chamber office so everyone who wants to see all of the scarecrows won’t miss any of them.

The public can vote for the People’s Choice award; ballot boxes are located at the chamber office, 111. S. Main Ave., and the Fallbrook Library at 124 S. Mission Rd. Judging for the Best of Show and Youth Group award will be completed in time for awards to be announced at the Chamber Lunch Mob on Oct. 28.