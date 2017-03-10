Scouts race cars in annual Pinewood Derby

Pack 738 Cub Scout Javier Diaz-Dean, 8, left, has his pinewood derby car weighed to make sure it’s within the derby’s guidelines by Fallbrook Vintage Car Club member Lloyd Voorhees, during the Monty Voigt Memorial Pinewood Derby.
Pinewood derby cars constructed by Pack 738 Cub Scouts wait to race in the Monty Voigt Memorial Pinewood Derby held at St. Peter’s Hall in Fallbrook, March 4.
Troop 731 Boy Scout Michael Trail, 14, left, and Cub Scout Javier Diaz-Dean, 8, help present the colors before the start of the annual Monty Voigt Memorial Pinewood Derby, March 4.
Boy Scout Michael Trail, 14, holds the three-finger
salute during a presentation of colors at the start of the Monty Voigt Memorial Pinewood Derby in Fallbrook.
Pack 738 Cub Scouts constructed a variety of pinewood derby cars. Troop 731 Boy Scouts assisted with the annual event held at St. Peter’s Hall in Fallbrook.
Gary Steres, left, and John Siefert help with releasing the pinewood derby cars on the track during the annual Monty Voigt Memorial Pinewood Derby in Fallbrook.
Pack 738 Cub Scouts Landon Pellanda, left, 8, and Aaran Carrasco, 8, watch as their pinewood derby cars race along the track, March, 4.
Gary Steres releases a switch, sending the pinewood derby cars down the track while Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and their families watch the Monty Voigt Memorial Pinewood Derby.
Gary Steres, left, and John Siefert place pinewood derby cars on the track before sending them down the track, March 4.
Pack 738 Cub Scout Tristan Dykstra watches anxiously as his pinewood derby car races in the Monty Voigt Memorial Pinewood Derby, March 4 at St. Peter’s hall.
Troop 731 Boy Scout Nicolas Barillas, 9, celebrates as his derby car wins a race in the Monty Voigt Memorial Pinewood Derby, March 4.
Boy Scout Nicolas Barillas, left, celebrates getting third place with Cub Scout Aiden McKay, 10, who got first place in the Monty Voigt Memorial Pinewood Derby. Cub Scout Aaran Carrasco took second place. First place winner Aiden will go on to race in the San Diego 500 Pinewood Derby Race.
