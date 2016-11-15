SDCRFA recommended for addition to TAC

The membership of the county’s Traffic Advisory Committee (TAC) is likely to include a representative from the San Diego County Regional Fire Authority (SDCRFA) as of next January.

The Oct. 28 meeting of the TAC included a unanimous recommendation to add a representative from the SDCRFA. The membership composition of the TAC is the purview of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, who are expected to approve that recommendation at the supervisors’ Jan. 11 meeting.

The SDCRFA would replace the Automobile Club of Southern California, which is reducing the number of meetings to which it sends representatives. TAC and other county Department of Public Works (DPW) traffic engineering staff sought a replacement for the Automobile Club.

“We looked hard to see who would be the best value of who could be added,” said DPW traffic engineering manager Murali Pasumarthi.

“We worked closely with regional agencies,” said TAC secretary Kenton Jones. “We found a good fit.”

Jones noted that fire departments have some of the largest vehicles using county roads as well as some of the most important. Jones added that fire engines and ambulances have devices which can switch traffic lights from red to green as the firefighters or paramedics approach the signal.

“We’re pleased to be asked to be a participant,” said county fire marshal Greg Schreiner. “We think we can bring some good input to the committee.”

The TAC membership is based on organization rather than a specific individual member, although the same person usually attends the TAC meetings if he or she is available. Deputy fire marshal James Pine will be the original SDCRFA primary member and Schreiner will be the alternate.

Although fire protection in many unincorporated communities is provided by a fire protection district rather than by the SDCRFA,

some fire protection districts contract with the SDCRFA for fire prevention services, including plan checks for proposed new structures, and the fire protection districts work closely with the SDCRFA.

The TAC membership also includes the Department of Public Works, the Sheriff’s Department, the California Highway Patrol, the California Department of Transportation, the San Diego County Office of Education, the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition, the San Diego Safety Council, Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of San Diego, a public member from the Second Supervisorial District, and a public member representing the Third and Fifth Supervisorial Districts.

The TAC has eight scheduled meetings each year and reviews requests for regulatory changes such as traffic signals, stop or yield controls, speed limits, road weight or length restrictions, parking prohibitions or other restrictions, angle parking, mid-block crosswalks, and equestrian or golf cart crossings. The TAC recommendations are forwarded to the Board of Supervisors, which can ratify, overturn, or modify the recommendations.