Search continues today for boy believed to have been swept into creek

RAINBOW – A search continues today for a young boy believed to have been swept into a storm-swollen creek in the Rainbow area along with a man who since has been found dead.

Just before 5 p.m. Sunday a 911 caller reported seeing what appeared to be a child being washed away by the rushing flood waters off the 4800 block of Fifth Street near Old Highway 395, according to sheriff’s officials.

Sheriff’s Deputies from the Vista Station and Fallbrook Substation responded along with the North County Fire Protection District and a swift water rescue team. They found a body but dangerous conditions – high rapidly running water – prevented them from immediately pulling the victim to shore.

The male victim was retrieved early Monday morning and the Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting its investigation to identify the body, notify the family and determine the cause and manner of death. When waters receded later in the morning, an upside down car was spotted not far from where the body had been recovered. The car was pulled from the creek and no bodies were found, however, there was a car seat in the vehicle.