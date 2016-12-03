Search being organized for Jonathan Forrester this morning

It has been re ported that Jonathan Forrester, a Fallbrook man in his 20s, has been missing since 10:30 pm last night (Friday). According to a report by Pam Forrester, his mother, he went to the Bonsall AM/PM gas station where his car was found with his cell phone and his belongings, but Jonathan has not been found.

A search party is being organized this morning and a call has gone out for volunteers to help. Pam Forrester has found a canine DNA unit that will help in the search. The goal was originally to meet at 10 am this morning, but will likely be delayed until 11 am so that the canine unit has time to prep the dog.

This story is in progress. Please check back for updates