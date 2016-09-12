Senior center’s Line Dancing Group recognized

FALLBROOK – Senator Joel Anderson recognized the Fallbrook Senior Center’s Line Dancing Group with a certificate for being named the Community Health Champion for June by the Fallbrook Healthcare District. The group is lead by Marian Suggs and meets at the Fallbrook Senior Center Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 to 10 a.m.

The senior center also has a pinochle group that meets every Monday from noon to 4 p.m. in the game room. All are welcome to join the group for fun playing cards.

The Senior Center is located at 399 Heald Lane, (760) 729-4498.