Senior center’s Line Dancing Group recognized

By on No Comment

The Fallbrook Senior Center Line Dancing Group includes, from right to left, Louise Patterson, Hanh DeMore, Shirley Fua, Phyllis Sweeney, Marian Suggs, Alicia Arreola, and Linda Burke, who are displaying their certificate from Sen. Joel Anderson.
The Fallbrook Senior Center Line Dancing Group includes, from right to left, Louise Patterson, Hanh DeMore, Shirley Fua, Phyllis Sweeney, Marian Suggs, Alicia Arreola, and Linda Burke, who are displaying their certificate from Sen. Joel Anderson.

FALLBROOK – Senator Joel Anderson recognized the Fallbrook Senior Center’s Line Dancing Group with a certificate for being named the Community Health Champion for June by the Fallbrook Healthcare District. The group is lead by Marian Suggs and meets at the Fallbrook Senior Center Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 to 10 a.m.

The senior center also has a pinochle group that meets every Monday from noon to 4 p.m. in the game room. All are welcome to join the group for fun playing cards.

The Senior Center is located at 399 Heald Lane, (760) 729-4498.

The Fallbrook Senior Center pinochle group, from left, Delos E. Eyer, John Maus, and Mike Van Buskirk is looking for more players.
The Fallbrook Senior Center pinochle group, from left, Delos E. Eyer, John Maus, and Mike Van Buskirk is looking for more players.

Senior center’s Line Dancing Group recognized added by on
View all posts by Newsroom →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.