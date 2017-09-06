Senior computer clinic now at Crestview

FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care has found a new classroom space at the Crestview Estates for its Senior Computer Learning program. The Crestview Estates Clubhouse has lots of room and a wonderful new 70 smart TV that’s just perfect for the classes. Seniors are invited to come for the regular Free-Friday-Fix-It Computer clinic this Friday, Sept. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Participants don’t need to register; they can just come on by and bring their computing questions.

Crestview Estates is at 1120 E Mission Road. The clubhouse is straight ahead from the entrance. For disabled/ramp entry, drive around to the back parking area to use the ramp down to the pool area to enter. For more information, call (760) 723-7570 or email [email protected].