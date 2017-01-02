Seniors share a holiday lunch

From left, Fallbrook Community Center server Sue Domino, Santa Claus, community center cook Rudy Pedroza and Community Center server Alejandra Gomez help with the annual Fallbrook Senior Center Christmas party, Dec. 15. Shane Gibson photos
Fallbrook Senior Center Special Projects Manager Phyllis Sweeney welcomes members and guests attending the center’s annual Christmas party, Dec. 15.

Santa serves dessert to Fallbrook Senior Center President Manny Ortega during the center’s annual Christmas party at the Fallbrook Community Center, Dec. 15.

From left, volunteers Anita Kimzey, Sheila Casteel and Bob Kahle help serve and cleanup the Fallbrook Senior Center Christmas party, Dec. 15, at the Fallbrook Community Center.

Fallbrook Senior Center members and guests enjoy a Christmas party at the Fallbrook Community Center, Dec. 15.


Fallbrook Senior Center Christmas party volunteer servers are, from left front row, Nancy Petro, Anita Kimzey, Maria Gomez, Sheila Casteel, Winnie Pavlovich and Bob Kimzey; middle row, Santa, Daryl Merkle, Barry Pavlovich and David Schutte; back row, Harriet Beres and Bob Kahle.

