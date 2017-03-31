Seven competing for Miss Fallbrook scholarship

FALLBROOK – Seven local young women have stepped forward to participate in the Fallbrook Village Rotary 2017 Miss Fallbrook Scholarship Pageant.

Since January the contestants have been gathering sponsorships, working on their public speaking, interview skills, writing, as well as makeup and dress attire for various occasions. Each contestant has chosen a platform that they are passionate about and will share this the evening of the pageant.

A new Miss Fallbrook and her court will be announced on Saturday, April 8, at the Bob Burton Performing Arts Center at Fallbrook High School. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with the event starting at 6 p.m.

The young woman that is crowned the 2017 Miss Fallbrook will be presented with a $1,000 scholarship. The ladies named first and second princesses will receive $750 and $500 in scholarships respectively.

To learn more about the program, go to Miss Fallbrook Scholarship Pageant on Facebook or contact Sherri Trombetta at (951) 265-6428.

Tickets for the Miss Fallbrook Scholarship Pageant can be purchased in advance at Major Market, the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, from the contestants or any member of the Fallbrook Village Rotary Club for $15 each. Tickets will also be available at the door for $20 (cash only), the evening of the event.