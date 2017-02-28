Several roadways locally and around San Diego County remain closed today

Several roadways remain closed early today due to flooding or other weather-related hazards.

The California Highway Patrol listed several road closures and traffic hazards locally, including Old Highway 395 at Dulin Road near Pala Mesa; Camino Del Rey at Golf Club Drive in Bonsall; the Fifth Street and Huffstatler Street dips in Rainbow; Woods Valley Road at Valley Center Road in Valley Center; Pala Temecula Road at Pala Mission Road in Pala; Cole Grade Road between Pauma Valley and Spring Valley roads; Sandia Creek Road at Rock Mountain Drive,Camino Del Rey, half a mile east of state Route 76 and at Camino del Cielo; and Old River Road at Dentro de Lomas.

Other flooding-related closures in the North County include El Montevideo from Lago Lindo to San Elijo; La Orilla at Rambla de las Flores; York Drive at Santa Fe Avenue; Harmony Grove between Elfin Forest Lane and Questhaven Road; the onramp from El Camino Real to eastbound state Route 78; and Harmony Grove Road about a quarter-mile east of Wilgen Road near Escondido; East El Norte Parkway at East Lincoln Avenue in Escondido and Discovery Street at San Pablo Drive in San Marcos, according to the CHP.

Other closures around San Diego include the offramp from westbound Interstate 8 to Hotel Circle in Mission Valley; northbound state Route 67 at Mount Woodson Road in Ramona; Otay Lakes Road at state Route 94 in Jamul; and Wildcat Canyon Road at Quincy Canyon Road in Barona.

In the East County, flooding was reported at 19399 Highland Valley Road; 7015 Greenfield Drive; Rangeland Road at Highland Valley Road; westbound Interstate 8 between 70th Street and Fletcher Parkway; Etcheverry Street at Hope Street; Highland Valley Road, west of state Route 67 and at Handlebar Road; Hunter Street between Rayond Avenue and San Diego Avenue; Montecito Road at Matthew Court; and Ramona Street at H Street, according to the CHP.

The county Department of Public Works reported closures as of Monday evening on Lyons Valley Rd between Lyons Valley Road West and Skyline Truck Trail, and Via Viajas between Via Belota and Calle de los Pescadores in Alpine; Otay Lakes Road dips between the Thousand Trails Camp Ground and the Glider Port in Jamacha; Proctor Valley Road in Jamul between Echo Valley Road and the Chula Vista city line; Pine Creek dip between Valley View Trail and Pine Creek Road in Julian; Wildcat Canyon Road in Lakeside from Founders Way to Ak-uunyaa Way; Ramona Street from H Street to Raymond Avenue, Hunter Street from Raymond Avenue to Rawley Street, Etcheverry Street from San Diego to Raymond avenue and Pamo Road at the concrete dip, all in Ramona; and Spring Valley Quarry Road between state Route 125 and Lakeview Avenue.