Sheriff’s Department offers tips to avoid being a victim during the holidays

FALLBROOK – Jake Kruger, crime prevention specialist for the San Diego Sheriff’s Department, Fallbrook substation, recently issued the following release.

“The staff at the Fallbrook Sheriff’s substation wishes everyone a happy holiday season and offers some reminders and tips to stay safe.

“Theft from vehicles can happen very quickly, so remember that your vehicle is not the place to keep something valuable. If you can’t avoid keeping something valuable in your car, putting it in the trunk is a better option than leaving it inside the car where it can be viewed through windows.

“Getting into the habit of always locking the doors reduces your chances of being a victim as well. Park your car in a garage to greatly reduce your chances of being a victim of a vehicle-related crime. If you can’t park in a garage, try to park in a well-lit area.

“Most burglaries and theft from porches happen when no one’s home. Security cameras are therefore highly recommended because not only do they record activity, but you can see what the cameras see at any time with your smart phone and get motion notifications as well. The new generation home security cameras are better, cheaper, and far easier to set up than cameras used to be.

“The holiday season is a time for donation scams. Be cautious and thorough in verifying who you donate to. You can always check with the Sheriff’s Department prior to giving.

“Lastly, remember to be aware of your surroundings and report suspicious activity to the Sheriff’s Department: 911 in an emergency, (760) 728-1113 for non-emergencies, or the Sheriff’s crime prevention specialist covering Fallbrook, Jake Kruger (760) 451-3124.”