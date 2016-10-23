Sheriff’s Department shuts down Fallbrook marijuana dispensary

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant and subsequently shut down the Golden State CBD Marijuana Dispensary in Fallbrook on Oct. 13 for being in violation of San Diego County dispensary rules.

According to Sgt. Patrick Yates of the Sheriff’s Fallbrook substation, the action was carried out by Fallbrook Crime Suppression Team deputies and detectives. United States currency, computer equipment, several pounds of bulk marijuana, and THC-related products were among the items confiscated.

The dispensary, located on the 600 block of E. Alvarado Street, is within 600 feet of a church, which is a violation of dispensary related rules as regulated by the County of San Diego. As with the state of California, the County of San Diego has specific guidelines with regard to the distance a marijuana related storefront must be from certain public places such as schools, churches and playgrounds.

In May 2015, Golden State CBD Marijuana Dispensary was served with a Cease and Desist order by the Sheriff’s licensing division. According to Sgt. Yates, the dispensary chose to ignore the order and continued distributing marijuana products.

The Fallbrook Crime Suppression Team made contact with people leaving the dispensary in recent weeks and “during nearly every contact, marijuana or marijuana products were found on the person who had just left the dispensary,” according to Sgt. Yates’ report.

Two employees were detained during the service of the warrant, however, they were not arrested and were released at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.