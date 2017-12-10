Sheriff’s deputies arrest woman suspected of looting Bonsall home in Lilac fire evacuation area

San Diego County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 43-year-old woman who they say was looting a Bonsall home in the Lilac fire evacuation area on Saturday, officials say.
Sacheen Fawn Silvercloud was arrested on suspicion of burglary during a state of emergency and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.
She remained there Sunday with bail set at $56,000, online jail records show.
According to a San Diego County sheriff’s news release, deputies were patrolling the Fallbrook and Bonsall areas during the Lilac fire to prevent looting.
About 12:45 p.m., those deputies received a report of a suspicious person at a home in the 29900 block of Disney Lane in Bonsall, the release says.
Deputies believe Silvercloud — who did not live at the home — entered it, took items and put them in her vehicle, according to officials.
Vista Station detectives are still investigating the incident, officials say.
Well I hope she looted one of these Bonsall jerks that refused to clear their brush at least. All you Bonsall residents who were affected because your neighbours are negligent in clearing their properties of all that brush, should unite and enforce fire safety codes. All of the people that I know that live in that area are responsible and clear their brush constantly, so why the heck can’t anyone else? It really pisses me off that me and my family and all the renters in Fallbrook are always the ones that suffer because of the Lazies that are too busy sticking their noses in the air and never want to pay for their fair share of taxes so we can have more firefighters and resources to save all your mansions and stupid horses. What about the thousands of renters in your own communities who never have any access to disaster aid or financial help huh? What about the employee that burned over 50% of her body to save all your thoroughbreds for Gods sakes we have more aid for horses and everyones dogs, than we do for human beings especially women and young children that paid rent this month. All of our landlords say every man or woman for themselves, well that’s great I was already struggling paying sky high rent for this shoebox ))/as it is. Every wildfire the homeowners and businesses get FEMA money while us struggling renters, get left in the middle of a wildfire with our kids because we don’t have money to leave, we don’t have money for gas to flee much less Christmas. So before anyone whines about their mansions and their horses and their stuff being burned, why don’t you think about why your fellow humankind who don’t have the conveniences that have nowhere to go because we paid the rent already? Where the hell are we supposed to go again? Where is our help or reimbursement for the devastation we continue to suffer for the third time in ten years? I am personally going to investigate every single property owner that has shirked their responsibilities in preventing fire hazards and not cleared the brush. I am sick and tired of being endangered because you people are too selfish and irresponsible to care how you affect the rest of us. I/ pay way too much in taxes just to sit here burning to death with my kids. And to all the apartment and condo owners with tenants, we all paid rent and we expect the roof over our heads that we paid for all month. If you collected rent for the whole month and we are in a wildfire you are legally obligated to furnish us with alternative similar housing period. End of story. Renters insist that you will be getting what you paid for in the event of a disaster, your landlord is required to furnish the accommodations and place to live. I have a one year lease and I expect to be furnished with an apartment during that lease and especially during a disaster. If landlords don’t want to help the tenants obtain similar accommodations then they had best give me a full cash refund for the entire time I am displaced during my lease period. That is your legal obligation to refund your tenants or find similar places for us to live especially when we have a lease agreement. They need to declare a state of emergency for regular families that have had their lives turned upside down. I paid way too much in taxes in proportion to my income just to be put through this financial hardship with zero help from anywhere for the third time in ten years. Oh and thank you to all the wonderful Fireman and women out there. You all deserve a big fat raise in pay for all that you do to keep us safe. I appreciate every single one of those brave and cute guys. They are all awesome wonderful people that don’t ever get the pay, thanks and appreciation they deserve, so thank you very much. I hope you all can go home to your families in good health and uninjured soon. Your poor wives and kids must be worried sick.