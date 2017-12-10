Sheriff’s deputies arrest woman suspected of looting Bonsall home in Lilac fire evacuation area

San Diego County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 43-year-old woman who they say was looting a Bonsall home in the Lilac fire evacuation area on Saturday, officials say.

Sacheen Fawn Silvercloud was arrested on suspicion of burglary during a state of emergency and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

She remained there Sunday with bail set at $56,000, online jail records show.

According to a San Diego County sheriff’s news release, deputies were patrolling the Fallbrook and Bonsall areas during the Lilac fire to prevent looting.

About 12:45 p.m., those deputies received a report of a suspicious person at a home in the 29900 block of Disney Lane in Bonsall, the release says.

Deputies believe Silvercloud — who did not live at the home — entered it, took items and put them in her vehicle, according to officials.

Vista Station detectives are still investigating the incident, officials say.