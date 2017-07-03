Sheriff’s seek help in identifying burglary suspects

FALLBROOK – Investigators with the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation are asking for the public’s help in identifying several suspects involved in a pair of burglaries in North County.

The first incident happened in the early morning hours of June 21 at Sullivan Middle School, located in the 7300 block of West Lilac Road in Bonsall. Surveillance video shows two masked men driving onto campus in a late model gray or tan Chevrolet or GMC extended cab pickup truck with rear-hinged doors. From there, the men broke into two storage units and the maintenance office. They took an estimated $10,000 worth of tools and equipment before driving away.

The second incident happened sometime between 7 p.m. June 29 and 6 a.m. June 30 at Kendall Farms, located in the 4200 block of White Lilac Road in Rainbow. Surveillance video shows a late model gray or tan Chevrolet or GMC extended cab pickup truck with rear-hinged doors pull into the farm with four masked men inside the vehicle.

The suspects appear to have cut a lock on a gate to get onto the farm. They also cut the wires to the farm’s alarm system. From there, the suspects broke into a barn and stole more than $15,000 worth of landscaping tools. Damage to the property is estimated at more than $2,000.

If you recognize any of the suspects in these two burglaries, call the Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200. You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

