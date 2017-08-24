‘Sip into summer’ raises funds for expectant mothers

FALLBROOK – When Sommer Walker and Rebecca Running of Twisted Barn and Sandy Hull of 100 Main come together to organize a fundraising event on behalf of a charity, it is bound to be fun, delicious and memorable.

These local Fallbrook businesses hosted “Sip into Summer,” a fashion show, Sunday, June 16, with bubbly on the side, matching the smiles and laughter of guests attending who were both patrons of the businesses and also friends of local charity Fallbrook Pregnancy Resource Center (FPRC).

“Volunteers and friends of FPRC loved it,” said Carolyn Koole, executive director of FPRC. “We met so many delightful women from Fallbrook that have a heart for what we do. From the moment Sommer of Twisted Barn approached us about the possibility of hosting and sponsoring the event, working with her, Rebecca and Sandy has been such a pleasure. Their remarkable energy and excitement for making a difference in the community and changing lives was inspiring.”

Champagne and a light lunch were enjoyed by all, as some of the guests modeled summer fashions from 100 Main.

Looking ahead, Twisted Barn and 100 Main are planning a “Dress for Success” event for girls in the Fallbrook Pregnancy Resource Center’s GED and Earn While You Learn program. Koole explained the women know that feeling good about yourself and how you feel in what you are wearing are important steps toward a great interview.

“For them, it is all about how to help girls we serve who are primarily 18-24 and single and facing incredible obstacles in their lives, including unplanned pregnancies,” Koole said. “They blessed us with a check for $500 this week from the fundraiser with which we can purchase three baby beds and mattresses as incentives for the girls in our Earn While You Learn Program.”

For some of the girls finally earning their GED fulfills a longtime goal of getting a job and becoming less dependent on others.

“In exchange for learning, they receive value resources at no charge,” Koole said. “In 2016 we had 50 babies born to moms in our programs. Keeping up with resource requests can be challenging.”

In preparation for the “Dress for Success” event, both businesses are collecting donated gently worn clothing from their customers. The event date has not been set yet, but when it is, the girls will be able to learn how to dress for job interviews and perhaps have their hair and makeup done. For more information on donating clothing, contact Sommer Walker at (808) 225-1118 or Sandy Hull at (760) 908-8280.