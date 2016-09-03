Sixth Annual 9/11 Memorial Hill Climb set for Sept. 10

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook firefighters, in cooperation with the Fallbrook Land Conservancy, are holding their Sixth Annual 9/11 Memorial Hill Climb event on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Registration starts at 6 a.m. with a brief ceremony at 7 a.m. at Monserate Mountain, the intersection of Stewart Canyon and Pankey Drive, Fallbrook, near the I-15 Freeway and State Route 76.

The purpose of the event is to remember all 2,977 Americans that died that horrible day; to honor the memory of the first responders, law enforcement officers, firefighters, and rescuers that died trying to save others that day; to raise money for National Fallen Firefighter’s Foundation and Homes for Our Troops; to remember all service members who have died since 9/11 in the war against terrorism and to strengthen and build the local community together by remembering together.

The Fallbrook Firefighter’s Association invites everyone to join them in honoring those who gave their lives on September 11, 2001. Organizer John Choi said, “This was a tragic day and we need to take time to remember all those who perished. Our hike keeps their memory alive. This year’s event is going to have static 9/11 displays, food, raffles, and music at the ground level. So even if you cannot participate in the hike, we encourage you to still come out and show your support!”

He added, “We promised to never forget, so this is the way Fallbrook Firefighter’s are getting it done.”