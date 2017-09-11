A small brush fire that was first reported at 2:07 p.m. on the center divide of I-15, north of the Rainbow scales, produced heavy smoke that resulted in traffic delays, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident information page. The report stated at 2:46 p.m. that the fire was “almost out.”
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post
Small brush fire on I-15 causes delays added by Newsroom on
View all posts by Newsroom →