Smoke from Camp Pendleton fire blows toward Fallbrook

CAMP PENDLETON – A wildfire blackened dozens of open acres in the southern reaches of Camp Pendleton this afternoon.

The blaze near Marine Memorial Golf Course was reported about 1:15 p.m., according to a dispatcher with North County Dispatch. Firefighters with CalFire and other area agencies aided military crews in battling the flames by ground and air.

As of 3:30 p.m., the fire had blackened about 50 acres, according to Camp Pendleton officials.

Authorities closed Douglas Drive between North River Road and Vandegrift Boulevard in northern Oceanside as a precaution while firefighters worked to corral the blaze.

No structural damage or injuries were reported.