Three downed trees block S. Mission Rd

UPDATE as of 10:15 pm
According to North County Fire Public Information Officer John Buchanan, there were three trees down, blocking South Mission Rd tonight and it wasn’t power lines down, as was first reported, but phone lines. No telephone poles were damaged however.
EARLY INFORMATION:
South Mission blocked with fallen tree, power lines
According to the CHP, at about 7:45 pm tonight, a large tree fell across both lanes of S. Mission, near Green Canyon, blocking the road and taking power lines with it. Apparently there was a car partly struck and trapped by the tree as well. It was reported that after the tree fell across both lanes another vehicle struck the tree. There wasn’t any reported injuries.
As of 9 am, both lanes were still blocked, but expected to be cleared soon.
|PM
|13
|[25] B92-022B BOTH LANES BLKD FOR 20-30 TO GET TREE OO RDWY
|9:03 PM
|12
|[24] 22B SDGE AND CO RDS ARE 1097
|8:29 PM
|11
|[23] [Notification] [CHP]-CO RDS ENRT ETA 45
|8:04 PM
|10
|[20] 1039 SDGE – CPZ POLE # – WILL HAVE TO DO A CALL OUT AND WILL CALL BACK WITH ETA
|8:03 PM
|9
|[19] 1039 NCOMM ON FIRE CC
|8:02 PM
|8
|[18] B92-061N HAVE FIRE ROLL OUT TO SEE IF LINE IS HOT SINCE WE DON’T HAVE ETA FRM SDGE // SEE IF THEY HAVE CHAINSAW AS WELL
|8:00 PM
|7
|[17] B92-061N TREE DID FALL ON TOP OF POWER LINE SO WILL NEED SDGE // POLE # 1034352H // POLE JNO IS POSS EFFECTED AS WELL // POLES ARE STILL STANDING
|7:57 PM
|6
|[16] 61N HAVE 22B COME UP FRM SB SIDE // HAVE ROOM TO MOVE AROUND ONE SIDE W/ONE WAY TRFC CONTROL // CITZ ADVSD SOMEONE HIT TREE // HAVEN’T MADE CONTACT YET
|7:55 PM
|5
|[15] [Notification] [CHP]-1039 SDGE WCB W/AN ETA
|7:51 PM
|4
|[10] [Notification] [CHP]-STAM HAS 2 UNITS 97 ADVD POWER LINE IS DOWN ON TOP OF THE TREE THAT IS BLOCKING
|7:48 PM
|3
|[5] RP ADV GOOD SAMS OUT TRYING TO BREAK THE TREE / ADV STA M IS 97 AS WELL
|7:47 PM
|2
|[3] RP ADV HER VEH IS STUCK A LITTLE UNDER THE TREE, DIDN’T HIT THE VEH
|7:45 PM
|1
|[1] RP ADV THERE’S A HUGE TREE ACROSS BOTH LNS