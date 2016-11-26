Three downed trees block S. Mission Rd

UPDATE as of 10:15 pm

According to North County Fire Public Information Officer John Buchanan, there were three trees down, blocking South Mission Rd tonight and it wasn’t power lines down, as was first reported, but phone lines. No telephone poles were damaged however.

EARLY INFORMATION:

South Mission blocked with fallen tree, power lines

According to the CHP, at about 7:45 pm tonight, a large tree fell across both lanes of S. Mission, near Green Canyon, blocking the road and taking power lines with it. Apparently there was a car partly struck and trapped by the tree as well. It was reported that after the tree fell across both lanes another vehicle struck the tree. There wasn’t any reported injuries.

As of 9 am, both lanes were still blocked, but expected to be cleared soon.