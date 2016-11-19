South Mission Road roadwork receives final approval

FALLBROOK − FPUD has received final approval from the County of San Diego to do the final road paving on South Mission Road. Crews will be doing the work next week, Nov. 21 through 23.

“We are purposely timing the roadwork with school being out for the week for Thanksgiving vacation,” said Noelle Denke, FPUD public affairs officer. “All work will be completed during daytime hours, between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The paving will affect traffic, at times, in the southbound lanes of South Mission, between Olive Hill Road and Overland Trail.”

Following that, workers will put in a final chip seal.

“That job will be an all-day project and is scheduled to take place Dec. 8,” said Denke. “This is the final portion of the project that involves replacing a section of sewer main pipe that had experienced numerous breaks over the past several years.”