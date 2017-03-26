Special auction item to be unveiled at Black & White Ball

FALLBROOK – On April 29, the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County will host their annual Dinner & Auction Gala. The theme is a Black & White Ball and will be held at the Pala Casino Resort & Spa.

Every year over 250 caring community members attend the event to show support to the nearly 1800 children served by the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County. With a world class dining experience, live entertainment and a one of a kind live and silent auction, there’s no shortage of excitement for guests.

This year the silent auction will contain a very special item created by Fallbrook’s very own Scarecrew Committee. The committee challenged over 50 club members to sketch an idea for a scarecrow that they would help bring to life.

The winning sketch came from Abigail, a 10 year old attending Live Oak Elementary. The Scarecrew Committee will spend the next few weeks making Abigail’s vision come to life.

On April 29, at the Boys & Girls Clubs’ Black & White Ball the scarecrow will be unveiled. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to bid on this one of a kind item, with all proceeds directly benefiting the children of the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County.

The Scarecrew Committee is a group of community members that introduced the scarecrow movement in Fallbrook, with a mission of attracting visitors and business to local merchants.