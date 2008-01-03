Spelling has officially vacated Fallbrook B&B

As you drive past the 4700 block of Olive Hill Road, it’s hard to pick out the subtle changes in one of the more noteworthy structures. However, with a swift double take, you will notice that the Chateau La Rue sign has been replaced with the original Oak Creek Manor sign.

Hollywood actress Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott are no longer the proprietors of their bed and breakfast, Chateau La Rue. Could it be that the couple’s reality series, “Tori and Dean: Inn Love,” fell out of love with Fallbrook?

Either way, it appears they’ve hoofed it to greener pastures.

This shouldn’t come as a huge shock. Last April, the Village News unraveled the truth behind this bed and breakfast “business venture.”

Although Spelling and McDermott spouted information about their new bed and breakfast on television shows and in magazine interviews, the San Diego County Assessors office revealed that the property was actually still owned by Patricia and Christopher King.

The Oxygen Network, which contracted this unreal reality show, furthered the smoke-and-mirrors effort by saying on their Web site, “Tori and Dean have decided to shake things up even more by leaving their Hollywood home, selling their stuff at an estate sale and investing Tori’s $800,000 inheritance into their new business venture – a bed and breakfast for their generation.”

The Village News undercover story exposed that Chateau La Rue was nothing more than a site for filming a reality show.

So what’s going on now? “I just spoke with Patricia King,” said a source on December 20. “Tori and Dean leased the property for one year and the lease is now finished.”

“Inn Love” ran for two seasons, and it appears that a third season may not become reality.

“Actually, it hasn’t been officially decided yet whether or not ‘Tori and Dean: Inn Love’ is going for a third season,” said Christina Gilmartin, publicist for the Oxygen Network. “Oxygen just got obtained by NBC, so a couple of the corporate decisions have been pushed until the new year.”

With Oak Creek Manor in full bed and breakfast swing again, it appears fairly safe to say that Spelling and McDermott aren’t likely to be back for a third season.

“We are officially open for business again,” said a receptionist at Oak Creek Manor. The bed and breakfast welcomed their first guests, after the reality show rental period expired, the weekend of December 14.

Owner Patricia King recently provided a written update on Oak Creek Manor on a Web site called Hotel Chatter. She wrote, “The inn will maintain most of Tori and Dean’s new room colors but will return a couple of rooms to their original splendor which matches the architecture: Colonial.”

In addition to looking forward to serving bed and breakfast guests, the Kings also have Oak Creek Manor on the market (MLS) for sale. The 4,511-square-foot structure, situated on eight acres, is being offered in the $2.3 to $2.75 million range.

For those who are saddened that “Inn Love” is likely not to return, there may be reruns available of the first two seasons. For those Fallbrookians who found watching an episode to be thoroughly agonizing or infuriating, your wish, like mine, came true.