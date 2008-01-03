Spelling has officially vacated Fallbrook B&B

As you drive past the 4700 block of Olive Hill Road, it’s hard to pick out the subtle changes in one of the more noteworthy structures. However, with a swift double take, you will notice that the Chateau La Rue sign has been replaced with the original Oak Creek Manor sign.
Hollywood actress Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott are no longer the proprietors of their bed and breakfast, Chateau La Rue. Could it be that the couple’s reality series, “Tori and Dean: Inn Love,” fell out of love with Fallbrook?
Either way, it appears they’ve hoofed it to greener pastures.
This shouldn’t come as a huge shock. Last April, the Village News unraveled the truth behind this bed and breakfast “business venture.”
Although Spelling and McDermott spouted information about their new bed and breakfast on television shows and in magazine interviews, the San Diego County Assessors office revealed that the property was actually still owned by Patricia and Christopher King.
The Oxygen Network, which contracted this unreal reality show, furthered the smoke-and-mirrors effort by saying on their Web site, “Tori and Dean have decided to shake things up even more by leaving their Hollywood home, selling their stuff at an estate sale and investing Tori’s $800,000 inheritance into their new business venture – a bed and breakfast for their generation.”
The Village News undercover story exposed that Chateau La Rue was nothing more than a site for filming a reality show.
So what’s going on now? “I just spoke with Patricia King,” said a source on December 20. “Tori and Dean leased the property for one year and the lease is now finished.”
“Inn Love” ran for two seasons, and it appears that a third season may not become reality.
“Actually, it hasn’t been officially decided yet whether or not ‘Tori and Dean: Inn Love’ is going for a third season,” said Christina Gilmartin, publicist for the Oxygen Network. “Oxygen just got obtained by NBC, so a couple of the corporate decisions have been pushed until the new year.”
With Oak Creek Manor in full bed and breakfast swing again, it appears fairly safe to say that Spelling and McDermott aren’t likely to be back for a third season.
“We are officially open for business again,” said a receptionist at Oak Creek Manor. The bed and breakfast welcomed their first guests, after the reality show rental period expired, the weekend of December 14.
Owner Patricia King recently provided a written update on Oak Creek Manor on a Web site called Hotel Chatter. She wrote, “The inn will maintain most of Tori and Dean’s new room colors but will return a couple of rooms to their original splendor which matches the architecture: Colonial.”
In addition to looking forward to serving bed and breakfast guests, the Kings also have Oak Creek Manor on the market (MLS) for sale. The 4,511-square-foot structure, situated on eight acres, is being offered in the $2.3 to $2.75 million range.
For those who are saddened that “Inn Love” is likely not to return, there may be reruns available of the first two seasons. For those Fallbrookians who found watching an episode to be thoroughly agonizing or infuriating, your wish, like mine, came true.
What are you people talking about? How did Tori and Dean lead you on? Sure, they didn’t BUY the B&B, but they leased it. They invested their own money into it, which was the premise of the show.
The residents of Fallbrook really made themselves look bad. If you’re gay, you better stay away from Fallbrook. They seem very close-minded. Remember the lady they hired to make the cake for the gay wedding? She said that if she had known it was a gay wedding, she wouldn’t have done it in the first place. How sad. Then, they slashed her tires, egged the B&B. These people are crazy-very uncivilized.
No one ever slashed tires or egged the B&B. It wasn’t sad about her opinion about gay weddings. We all have a right to believe in what we think is right. Don’t let the political correct establishment direct the true meaning of independent thought. That’s the sad part of today.
I don’t think any of you understand. It’s that Tori was walking around saying "i BOUGHT a bed and breakfast" and then she didn’t, so she lied to the viewing public and made it seem like this major move her and Dean were making, when really it was SUPER temporary and only for show. The reason Fallbrook residents were upset is because they came in, didn’t try to get involved with the small, close-knit community that they just moved too…and then they expected everyone to welcome them. When you are in a small town you have to follow the small town rules…end of story!
Come on people! If it doesn’t involve Britney Spears it just isn’t important!!!!
Oh, Tori. So happy to see you go. I think you were bringing the property values down in Fallbrook
The public is duped by Tori Spelling? Shame on Oxygen for permitting this "reality" show to even air. I applaud this tenacious reporter in giving us the truth. Tori, I will not be viewing your next made for TV movie.
I liked the show, I found them both very down to earth and funny.
Fallbrook is now on the map, thanks to Tori. The residents of that town should thank them!
Whatever… I think Tori has her father’s genes… she’s a bus woman. She probably got better offers, after all, her reality at Fallbrook, as much as we think it was ‘fake’, was very real. No body wants to live and work under those circumstances… I am glad she is moving back up. GO Tori!
You all are jealous that Tori and Dean got to escape Fallbrook hicks-ville hell. Get a grip.
It seems to me that the people in fallbrook are judgemental and nosey, why are you so concerned about what she does or doesnt do??? if she only leased…oh noo….shame on her…HA, there are more important things going on in the world,you know some people dont even have homes. maybe start writing about REAL news with some kind of importance
You little people in Fallbrook should be grateful that someone gave your town a little bit of business.
Tori Spellling and Co brought a fun and cute show to the viewing public. I would much rather watch a lighthearted Tori than many of the other offerings on cable.
I think you might be the only who was duped, the rest of the planet knows that nothing called reality TV is real. Those shows have writers just like Tori’s TV movies. CNN can give you reality and this reporter obviously had nothing better to report on.
i liked watching tori and dean inn love i hope it comes back for a third season and many more
I would imagine her getting an "$800,000 inheritance" would also be a lie or understatement. She spends that kind of cash on a bag, vacation rental and pedicure for her dog. Too bad they didnt just tell the truth…it would have been awful and silly either way, but did they think their ownership could not be found out? I remember when they kept saying the Inn was in Temecula…makes u question if anyone knew what they were doing. Hopefully, NBC fired those Bozos in charge. Bonjour La Rue.
Well before everyone begins to attack Tori and Dean get all the facts. Is it possible the Inn was too expensive to purchase so they chose to lease? Is it possible the owners of the Inn chose to increase the cost of the lease, or even chose not to renew the lease to the McDermott’s for they saw the potential of profits to be made of the new found publicity Tori and Dean gave the inn??
Think about it.
I fail to see how Tori "duped" anyone. Who cares if she owned it. Obviously, Fallbrook didn’t want her there anyway, right? [And, in the interest of full disclosure, i would like to say that i currently rent my home. Just so there’s no duping.] Oh, and this just in, Trump’s board room is not actually a room! Shame on NBC, too!!!
what does the dog have to say about this?
I’v only lived in fallbrook for 3 years, so I thought the show was interesting, I also found out about some places I did not know about in Fallbrook. So it did benifit the local bus. in town. Be happy Fallbrook !!!!!
Nothing called "REALITY" is "REAL"? Have you ever seen "Project Runway" or "Amazing Race" which was nominated for an Emmy. These are reality shows. Tori’s show was BASED, again BASED on a total lie.
AJ, the reporter on the story got the facts because she started sniffing around and discovered the property was never purchased. Once it was made public that there was no activity, Tori and Dean back-pedaled saying they were thinking of purchasing it. Oxygen issued a press release saying they BOUGHT the property. I could care less if she bought it or leased it but the entire premise of the show was the purchase of the property, hence her "garage" sale to give her more funds for the purchase. They were negotiating prices. Read the reporter’s first story on this. It was April 2007. Seems like she made a good decision to write looking at all these comments. Now go back and read your romance novel.
While I applaud Tori & Dean’s attempt to start a B & B in Fallbrook, they started off on a bad foot. They mocked other business establishments and tried to make the town look completely different than it really was. Nothing they said made sense to those of us who live & work here. That just shows they had a "big town" attitude about a small town and did not do their research. Afterall, how laughable was the episode about our "biker bar"? That was hysterically funny and I am sure the local bar crowd rolled on the floor when they saw that. For those of you who don’t live in Fallbrook, I have NEVER seen anything other than a motorized wheelchair (kudos to that guy) outside of that bar. But honestly, Tori & Dean are all about showbiz, we all knew that ahead of time, so….give them a break. They tried to make a show out of something and it didn’t work. They are not bad people, nor did they try to "dupe" us. They are actors, trying to make a show work. At least they are not a bunch of slugs on welfare.
I agree with Brenda. I thought they were very funny, and real.
Tori and Dean never led anyone on. They made it perfectly clear on their television show that they only ‘leased’ the B&B. The last episode I watched last week they were even discussing what they were going to do as the lease was going to be up soon. !!
Don’t let the door bang you on your way out.
I can’t believe it would surprise anyone that Tori & Dean left Fallbrook. The way they were treated, it’s no wonder they left. This town want’s tourists to visit and spend their money but when it comes to welcoming an outsider, they better beware! They had a great show and it’s too bad they couldn’t continue with the B & B adventure. Good Luck to them wherever they settle down.
The way they were treated? How about the press release saying they bought a B&B and it was discovered they never purchased it. The entire premise of the show was a lie.
I think it was a pretty interesting concept for a show–kind of like putting Paris and Nicole in the sticks and giving them everyday/regluar people tasks. Tori seemed to handle it all a little better than those two. I checked out the actual B&B website–I do find it odd that it doesn’t mention that the show was filmed/based there–and that alot of the renovations were no longer there. The exterior is yellow, again–and that yucky rose room is exactly as it was before. Maybe, a full set was built in the Inn–or a lot of computer work done in the editing room.
oh,no…I liked the show. reality tv or not, I thought the show really showed how down to earth tori is. i think dean suits her…and I wish them the best. there were good at waiting on people. lord knows, I couldn’t do it. I think a similar venture in LA would work. hello, would you buy a B&B when you could lease it for a year and see how the business goes? would you rather them be stuck with a $2mil property they couldn’t off-load?
Bottom line: Your reality is NOT real. Ah, ha, ha, ha! You people who watched this show are really off your rockers!