Spots still available in free workshop for growers

RAINBOW – Anyone who grows their own food, or any other kind of crop, is welcome to attend the Southern California Farmers, Ranchers & Grape Growers Free Workshop on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 3 to 5 p.m. They will learn how the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and other agencies can help them. The workshop will be hosted by and held at Rainbow Valley Grange, 2160 Rainbow Valley Blvd.

Topics will include farm and youth loans, farm crop insurance, farm drought insurance, and conservation assistance. Panelists will be from the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation District, Mission Resource Conservation District and UC Extension, including Dr. Gary Bender.

The panelists will talk about the services they provide to farmers, answer questions and then meet with attendees one on one. Refreshments will be provided.

Seats are limited, so RSVP by Monday, Dec. 5 to Brooke Raffaele at (530) 219-7747 or [email protected] . People with disabilities who require accommodations can call Federal Relay Service (800) 877-8339.