SR 76 now has two westbound lanes from I-15 to I-5

State Route 76 now has two westbound lanes from Interstate 15 to Interstate 5.

A switchover the night of Tuesday, March 7, brought westbound traffic from the northern portion of what will become the two eastbound lanes to the newly-completed westbound portion.

“By Wednesday morning (March 8) everybody was switched over,” said California Department of Transportation senior construction engineer Dave Cortez.

The new westbound lanes cover the area from Old Highway 395 to Via Monserate.

“We opened about five miles of two lanes going westbound,” said Cortez. “Effectively what that does is create at least two lanes going west all the way to the 5. We have completed that stretch.”

The eastbound portion of State Route 76 east of South Mission Road is still one lane.

“That’s our next step,” said Cortez. “We’re currently working on that.”

Cortez expects two eastbound travel lanes by early spring.

“We’re ahead of schedule,” said Cortez. “That doesn’t mean the project will be complete.”

Planting and other activities not affecting travel lanes are still to come.

“Overall it’s going really good,” said Cortez.

The uncompleted work also includes the park-and-ride at the northwest corner of Highway 76 and Old Highway 395. That park-and-ride is being enlarged and the improvements also include flattening the grade, adding truck parking and a bus terminal, lighting, and charging stations for electric vehicles.

“We still need to finish paving and planting and striping,” Cortez said. “There’s quite a bid of work.”

Concurrent work includes widening Old Highway 395 along the frontage of the park-and-ride.

“We’re almost done,” said Cortez. “We’re almost to the end.”