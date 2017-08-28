St. John’s Episcopal Church and partners provide filled backpacks

FALLBROOK – Nearly 375 kids from needy families received filled backpacks and a free brand-new book Saturday, Aug. 12, at a distribution party at the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

The Backpack Project is sponsored by St. John’s Episcopal Church, but many community businesses, organizations and individual volunteers pitch in to help in this worthy endeavor. See the “Thank You ad” in this issue.

New helpers this year were members of the English as a Second Language class, which meets at St. John’s four days a week.

“The main fundraiser is St. John’s annual Luau for Backpacks, which was a rousing success – and a lot of work,” outreach chair Michael McCormick said. “But this makes it all worthwhile.”

Hundreds of young boys and girls happily hugging their new backpacks, investigating the contents and picking out one of the new books spread out on four tables.

Pantry board member Cathy Monroe pointed out that backpacks can be a considerable expense for families with several children.

“Even on sale, backpacks are usually around $50 apiece not counting the contents, and kids need new shoes and clothes too for the first day of school,” said Monroe. “So we’re really happy to help these families so the kids can do well in their studies.”

At the distribution party, a crew of volunteers from both St. John’s and the Food Pantry checked registration data and gave out the packs to eager kids, while others served snacks and a DJ provided bouncy music to enliven the scene.

“We enjoy this project enormously,” Rev. Leland Jones, rector of St. John’s church, said. “We’re already looking forward to next year’s luau.”