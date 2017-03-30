State Route 76 paving work starts Monday, April 3

SAN DIEGO – Construction crews will pave the eastbound lanes on State Route 76 (SR-76) between South Mission Road and Old Highway 395 beginning Monday, April 3. Work will take place Monday through Thursday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Traffic control will be in place and intermittent interruptions to traffic may occur. Motorists are urged to plan ahead and allow extra time for travel in the area. Once the work is completed, crews will open two eastbound lanes to traffic.

The construction schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions.

This work is part of the SR-76 East Segment Project – the last in a series of transportation improvements in the corridor funded in part by the TransNet regional half-cent sales tax.