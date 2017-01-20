Storm-related roadway hazards are being reported around San Diego County

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – The California Highway Patrol is reporting a large boulder blocking southbound Pala Temecula Road near Arouba Road in the Pala area; a fallen tree blocking South Live Oak Park Road near East Alvarado Street in Fallbrook; a blocked storm drain alongside the Magnolia Avenue offramp from eastbound Interstate 8 in El Cajon; and large rocks blocking the Wildcat Canyon Road at Oak Oasis Road near Lakeside.

Tire chains are required on Sunrise Highway between mile markers 15 and 32 in the Julian area, according to the county Department of Public Works

.