Story teller to visit retired teachers meeting

FALLBROOK – The California Retired Teachers Association will be having their general meeting on Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. at the Golf Club of California on 3742 Flowerwood Lane in Sycamore Ranch. There will be a special presentation by story teller and retired teacher Sandy Jenkins. To make reservations call (760) 723-3696 before Feb. 2.
